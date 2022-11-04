TV and film actor Rajniesh Duggal is all set for his next project titled ‘Bal Naren’ which is all about the concept of cleanliness. The actor will be seen playing the role of Dr Siddharth in the film, while Yagya Bhasin will be portraying Naren.

While talking about his role, he said: “Dr Siddharth is a very interesting character. He is someone who acts like Lord Krishna, who is there to protect the village from a deadly virus. He is also the village local boy who returns solely to protect his people from Covid and eventually does it through the perfect medium that is Naren.”

“The fact that it’s a film on a very interesting social issue and not just area based but it is a worldwide issue made me take this project up. Also, it’s been written really beautifully and the passion that I saw in the director’s eyes motivated me. He has been supported well by the producers, Deepak Mukut sir and Hunar Mukut,” he said.

He shares further that playing Dr Siddharth has truly been a very interesting experience for him. “He’s a very likeable character, a clean-hearted person, someone from this village who has studied in a metro city and comes back to his roots to give back to the society. He is a man with a mission,” he added.

The film highlights the importance of cleanliness during the pandemic. As he mentions: “The idea of cleanliness and how a 14-year-old boy with his determination and efforts stopped his village from getting any more Covid cases is really inspiring. There is so much to learn from this film.”

About the working experience with Yagya, Rajniesh Duggal shared: “We hit it off instantly. From the day we did some readings in the office during pre-production to the first day of shoot, it has been a fantastic experience. Yagya is a very talented boy, very focused and understanding. I feel his passion for acting and believe that it will take him far. His father is very supportive of his work and is always there by his side. He has done a fabulous job as Naren.”

For those who are unaware, Rajniesh Duggal began his career as a model and won the title of Grasim Mr India 2003 followed by many other prestigious titles. He even emerged as the winner of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5. He then made his debut as an actor in the Bollywood film 1920 and later appeared in many other Hindi movies along with a couple of television shows. He is now set to feature in Bal Naren which is slated to hit the screens on 11 November 2022.

