Expectations about Allu Arjun’s next project are high due to the unprecedented success of Pushpa 2: The Rule. Two major directors who are expected to direct films with Allu Arjun are Atlee and Trivikram Srinivas. However, today, we are not discussing Atlee’s project; instead, we are focusing on Trivikram Srinivas’.

During a recent promotional press meet for the film MAD Square, producer Naga Vamsi shared details about the collaboration between Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas. Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya are bankrolling this project, which is described as an Indian mythological fantasy film. However, there is no confirmation regarding Allu Arjun’s character, though it is likely he will portray a mythological being.

The producer also confirmed the film’s shooting schedule, stating that production is set to begin in October 2025, six months from now. According to 123 Telugu, Allu Arjun is likely to play the role of Lord Kumaraswamy, but this has not been officially confirmed.

Allu Arjun’s latest release was a massive success. Pushpa 2: The Rule managed to gross INR 1,493.84 crores, with a net collection of INR 1,265.97 crores domestically. When combined with international figures, the worldwide gross stands at INR 1,785.84 crores. Interestingly, the language that contributed the most revenue was Hindi, rather than the film’s original language, Telugu.

If you want, you can now enjoy the Pushpa 2: The Rule – Reloaded version, with a runtime of 3 hours and 45 minutes, on Netflix. However, to watch the first part, Pushpa: The Rise, you will need to go to Prime Video.

