Chiranjeevi starrer Vishwambhara is a fantasy action film directed by Mallidi Vassishta, marking his second directorial venture after the successful Bimbisara (2022). The film initially managed to generate hype, but things changed after the release of its teaser. The CGI quality was not up to the mark, and even fans expressed disappointment with the visuals.

The teaser, which was released about six months ago, received widespread criticism. The film was originally planned for a Sankranti release. However, it was postponed and is now scheduled to release on May 9, 2025.

Interestingly, the director’s father, Mallidi Satyanarayana Reddy, who is also a producer (though not officially associated with Vishwambhara), explained in a recent interview why the teaser’s visuals were subpar.

According to M9 news, he revealed that the teaser was completely AI-generated and not created by human artists. At the time, with the Sankranti release in mind, the team was under pressure to release a teaser quickly. Due to time constraints, they opted to use AI-generated visuals temporarily. Mallidi Satyanarayana Reddy also said that the VFX studios had initially promised to deliver visuals within three months, but even after six months, they failed to do so.

This delay led to the use of AI for the Chiranjeevi-helmed film’s teaser. He also clarified that several shots from the teaser will not be part of the final film. In response to the criticism, the makers have decided not to use any shortcuts going forward. The final version of the film will feature only high-quality VFX.

