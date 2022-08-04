We have all appreciated bad boys with lean bodies, beards and killer looks. It’s now time to celebrate and welcome a new bad boy in the block Ramm Bogadi who has played the role of Mahabala in Vikrant Rona. An ardent fan of Kichcha Sudeep first and an actor next Ramm says he follows the footsteps of his role model.

Mahabala as a character is being appreciated even though present only for a few minutes. Ramm who was almost in the stage of getting those wonderful size pack abs gained almost 20 kilos just for the role of Mahabala. It was a brave decision to make. He is now getting back in shape.

Ramm Bogadi has been a part of Vikrant Rona since the scripting stage. Sudeep was impressed with his roles in Kotigobba 2 and Manikya referred him to the director Anup Bhandari and then there was no looking back.

“Mahabala is a very powerful character. Very strong-headed and ruthless. I’m happy about the opportunity I got and the appreciation that I’m receiving now. I played an important role in the Hero introduction scene, which turned the table,” said Ramm.

“I had a lot of injuries and Master Vijay Arasu made it look like a cakewalk. The whole portion was shot in Ramoji Film City with a massive set. It was a treat to be part of this king-size film,” he added.

Ramm Bogadi has always been a silent performer. Being in the industry for over 15 years, he has played various challenging roles in almost 25 films. Ramm started his career with television and had won millions of hearts.

As an actor, Ramm is curiously looking forward to working with many directors on challenging characters. Ramm is now working on a Hindi web series for a major OTT platform. He also has a Malayalam film in his pocket.

