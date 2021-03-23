It wouldn’t be wrong to say that art knows no boundaries. Gone are the days when Tollywood was only restricted for the South audience and Bollywood in the Hindi speaking market. Slowly and steadily, the thin line of bifurcation is diminishing, and so is the acceptance towards the actors pan India. Just like south sensation, Vijay Sethupathi has an equally important role as Shahid Kapoor in the upcoming Amazon Prime Video’s web show.

We recently told you that Shahid would make his OTT debut with Raj and DK’s new web show. The duo who recently wrapped up the shoot of The Family Man 2 is all set to start with their new venture. Keep reading further for more details.

“It’s a plot about two men whose lives intersect in an unexpected way. Nothing like this has been done in India for the OTT platform. Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi have parallel tracks. Their stories are separate in most of the plot,” says the source to Bollywood Hungama. Raj and DK introduced another South Indian star Samantha Akkineni in The Family Man. Samantha, too has a role parallel to Manoj Bajpayee in The Family Man.

A few days back, certain reports were doing the rounds that Vijay Sethupathi has asked for a higher remuneration than Shahid Kapoor. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Shahid asked for a hefty Rs. 40 crores plus for the whole season, and his contract also mentions a hike in his remuneration if the show gets renewed for another season. The plan is to make it into three seasons as of now.”

The source further continued, “Vijay, on the other hand, has not put a clause like that but straight away asked for a sum of around Rs. 55 crores. Both of them have roles that are on equal footing, but Vijay is undoubtedly a megastar from the South, and the makers agreed on the deal. He is getting a much bigger sum compared to Shahid, but unlike Shahid, his contract has no mention of any hike for the second season.”

