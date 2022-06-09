Actor Vijay Deverakonda has showered praise on director Sashi Kiran Tikka‘s Major, calling it a film that is “filled with passion, love and sincerity”.

The Telugu star seems to be thoroughly impressed with the film, which is based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the hero who laid down his life in the line of duty during the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai.

Taking to Twitter, Vijay Deverakonda said, “Major The Film — a film filled with passion, love & sincerity. A man to look upto. A man we can all learn from. A true Idol.

Vijay Deverakonda added, “Definitely watch this one to know about our hero. Congratulations to the entire team! And my warmest respect and love to the parents of Major Sandeep!”

Already, several top Telugu stars have praised the film for its content. Allu Arjun had tweeted, “Big congratulations to the entire team of ‘Major The Film’. A very heart touching film. Man of the show Adivi Sesh does his magic once again. Impactful support by Prakash Raj ji, Revathi, Saiee Manjrekar, Sobhita Dhulipala & all artistes. Mindblowing BSM by Sricharan Pakala.”

Actor Rana Daggubatti too had tweeted about Major, saying it was “very well done.”

