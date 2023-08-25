When Vijay Deverakonda's Parents Were So Eager Grandchildren, They Pressurized Him To Get Married & He Said You "Should Get Married Again"

Vijay Deverakonda is one of the well-known actors in the South film industry. More than his films, the actor has been in the headlines for his rumoured affair with Rashmika Mandanna. Neither of them has confirmed to be in the relationship, however, they’re often spotted together on vacations, family gatherings, lunches and dinners.

He is currently promoting his next film Kushi and the actor recently graced the finale of Neethone Dance. A video from the show is going viral on the internet wherein he is heard talking about his wedding plans. He mentioned that his parents are excited about having grandkids, so there’s a bit of pressure. He also shared how he’s been responding to them.

In the viral video, anchor Srimukhi asked Vijay Deverakonda, “When are you planning to get married?” The Arjun Reddy actor replied, “My family members have been urging me to marry. My mom and dad are eager for grandchildren.” Judge Radha said, “Please give them that happiness.” However, Vijay’s reply left everyone in splits; he said, “But I am not interested, ma’am! That’s why I jokingly suggested to them that they should get married again (laughs).”

Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger co-star Ananya Panday spilt the beans about Vijay’s dating life on the show Koffee With Karan. Ananya had said, “He is in a rush… rush to meet Mika Singh.” However, Vijay did not react much and said, “We have done two films together at a really early stage in my life. She is a darling and I am really fond of her. We are really good friends. We share so much through films, lots of highs and lows. A bond gets created.”

Kushi also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and is helmed by Shiva Nirvana. The film will release in theatres on September 1.

