Veteran Kannada actor Lakshman passed away on Monday following a heart attack at his residence in Bengaluru. He was suffering from several age-related disorders for several days.

The 74-year-old Lakshman complained of heart pain and was taken to the hospital on Sunday night. Later, he was brought back after ECG tests. However, Lakshman died after a massive heart attack in the wee hours of Monday.

His body is kept at his residence for antim darshan. Lakshman had acted in more than 200 Kannada films as a senior artiste and made his mark as an actor in various shades of characters.

Lakshman had acted with all the top actors of the Kannada film industry, including the late Dr Rajkumar, the late Ambareesh, the late Vishnuvardhan, the late Shankar Nag and others.

Meanwhile, many Sandalwood celebrities have reached the residence of the veteran Kannada actor to pay their last tributes.

