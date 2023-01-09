For yet another week, Drishyam 2 has managed to touch the 1 crore mark. Just when it had seemed till a couple of weeks back that the suspense drama had lived its life and now collections will hover primarily around the 50 lakh mark over weekends, it crossed 1 crore and 2 crores milestone last Saturday and Sunday. Now it has done it again this weekend as well when collections have gone past the 1 crore on Sunday.

It’s nothing short of astounding to see how well is the Abhishek Pathak-directed film holding up in theatres. Of course, a lot is happening due to the fact that there has been no new Hindi release since Cirkus. Still, the footfalls too come in only if there is merit and if there isn’t any then no sort of open period and zero competition can help the cause. In that aspect, Drishyam 2 is continuing to gain new fans, followers, and supporters with every passing day, something that will help the franchise big time when Drishyam 3 arrives.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This can well be seen from the fact that 1.15 crores* came in on Sunday and that has pushed the total to 238.90 crores*. Of course, this is now the last time when Drishyam 2 has netted 1 crore on a particular day, though this is definitely not the last that one has seen of it. The Ajay Devgn blockbuster will cross the 240 crores milestone this week and it would be interesting to see if Simmba’s lifetime of 240.31 crores is crossed on Thursday or Friday.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Avatar: The Way Of Water Day 24: Just Inches Away From Being Highest Hollywood Grosser In India

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News