Drishyam had yet another good day at the box office as it collected 35 lakhs* more on its eighth Friday. It was also the 50th day for the film and interestingly, the collections were better than the previous day when it had brought in 33 lakhs. The film has seen an increase in screens and shows this week and that should ensure yet another good week ahead.

So far, the film had collected 237.10 crores* and in the process yet another major record has been scored. It is now amongst Top-20 all time highest grossing Hindi releases (since the creation of the 100 Crore Club). It is finding itself at the No. 20 spot while Kick is at No. 21 with 232 crores in its kitty. This Top-20 list also comprises of dubbed biggies like Baahubali – The Conclusion and KGF – Chapter 2 (which occupy the Top-2 slots) and also RRR (which is at No. 14).

Before the close of the week, Drishyam 2 would have moved one step up to go past Simmba’s lifetime. Then in the course of its run, it will surpass Uri – The Surgical Strike and Krrish 3 as well. The Kashmir Files will be out of reach though. Once that happens, it will be at No. 17 spot. However, if one removes dubbed films from the equation, it would make it go three steps higher up in the ladder at No. 14. This would mean a spot right up there amongst Top-15 Bollywood grossers, which would be just amazing for this well-deserved blockbuster.

Here is the list of Top-20 Hindi grossers with the current standing of Drishyam 2:

Baahubali – The Conclusion [Hindi] – 511 crores

KGF – Chapter 2 [Hindi] – 434.70 crores

Dangal – 387.38 crores

Sanju – 342.53 crores

PK – 340.80 crores

Tiger Zinda Hai – 339.25 crores

Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 321 crores

War – 318 crores

Padmaavat – 302.15 crores

Sultan – 301.50 crores

Dhoom: 3 – 284 crores

Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior – 280 crores

Kabir Singh – 278.24 crores

RRR [Hindi] – 274.31 crores

Brahmastra – 264 crores

The Kashmir Files – 253 crores

Uri – The Surgical Strike – 245.36 crores

Krrish 3 – 244.92 crores

Simmba – 240.31 crores

Drishyam 2 – 237.10 crores

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

