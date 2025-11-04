The makers of Prabhas’ highly-anticipated upcoming film, The Raja Saab, recently shut down rumors about the film facing a potential delay. Recent reports suggested that the film has been moved from its original release date and will no longer hit the screens in January of next year. However, the production house put a stop to those speculations and confirmed that the film is moving forward as planned.

The Raja Saab Team Issues Official Statement About Prabhas Starrer’s Release Date

In an official statement, the team shared, “In response to the ongoing speculation surrounding the release plans of Rebel Star Prabhas’ upcoming magnum opus The Raja Saab, the team wishes to clarify that all such rumours regarding a postponement from Sankranthi 2026 are entirely baseless. The Raja Saab will hit theatres worldwide on January 9th, 2026, as officially announced.”

“The past production work is progressing at a brisk pace maintaining the highest technical standards without any delay,” the statement added. “Every department is operating in perfect sync to ensure that the film reaches audiences in its most spectacular form. This larger than life cinematic celebration is being crafted with immense passion, designed to deliver a great theatrical experience to audiences across the globe,” it mentioned.

“Ignore all the rumours and enjoy the euphoria and excitement this Sankranthi will bring. We shall soon begin the promotional materials rollout with the biggest bangers in the business,” the note concluded.

More About The Raja Saab

The upcoming horror-comedy is directed by Maruthi and produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment. In addition to Prabhas, the film stars Malavika Mohanan, Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar in lead roles.

