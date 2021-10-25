Thalapathy Vijay is a superstar of Tamil Cinema. He has acted as a lead in 64 films and had won numerous prestigious awards in his career. He enjoys massive female fan following but one of them got lucky to get married to the superstar. Scroll down to know more.

Back in the early 90s, Vijay was not a superstar and was still finding feet in the Tamil cinema. In 1996, Tamil-language romantic comedy Poove Unakkaga was released and the film gave much needed recognition. It was his first critically acclaimed film and the actor received immense popularity after the release.

Following the success, Thalapathy Vijay was shooting for his then-upcoming movie at Film City in Chennai. During one of the break, he met a beautiful young girl, who came to visit the actor from London to congratulate him for the success of his last film. The girl was Sangeetha Sornalingam, the daughter of a Tamil industrialist from Sri Lanka, who was settled in the UK.

Vijay and Sangeetha greeted each other pleasantly and chatted for a while. The sweet gesture of Sangeetha touched Vijay’s heart. He then decided to invite her to his house and meet his parents for a chat. To which she also agreed.

When she came to Master actor’s house, his parents were impressed by Sangeetha and her simplicity. At that time they had no idea that she would one day become their daughter-in-law. Vijay had developed a liking for Sangeetha.

As Sangeetha Sornalingam was staying back in Chennai for a few more days, Thalapathy Vijay didn’t waste his time to ask her out again. He then invited her again at her place and this time, his parents knew that she was the one for Vijay. During the meeting, the superstar’s father asked her whether she would like to marry him. Sangeetha gladly agreed to the proposal and the actor was happy with the decision too.

Vijay and Sangeetha got hitched on August 25, 1999. The two decided to get married as per Hindu ritual as Sangeetha was Hindu and Vijay was Christian. The wedding was starry affair and was attended by the who’s who of the South film industry.

