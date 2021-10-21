Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan is leaving no stone unturned to make his foray into the fashion world, a memorable one. ‘House of Khaddar’ aims to put Indian handwoven material and clothing on the global map and it doesn’t get much bigger than a mega launch by Hassan himself in Chicago. They will be launching the first collection in Fall winter 2021. The uber-cool series of clothing is designed by Ms Amritha Ram.

Commenting on the same, Kamal Haasan says, “What we are proud of is that we have chosen a material which made a world political statement for India. Khadi is very closely associated with our history and we take pride in it.”

“From a pure comfort point of view, Khadi is an all-weather textile. It can take on the discontent of the winter as well as the sweat and toil of the summer. Our endeavour is to make Khadi relatable to the young urban market and uplift the weavers and artisans who create this beautiful art.” He says.

The clothing line will be launched by Kamal Haasan in Chicago.

Meanwhile, the shooting of Kamal Haasan’s upcoming project “Vikram” started in June. The film co-stars Vijay Sethupati and Fahadh Faasil.

The recently released poster of the film showed the three actors in a monochrome collage, with scars of their faces. The poster had left fans intrigued about the film’s storyline. The black and white poster has “Code: Red” scribbled on it.

As per the film’s team, Vijay and Kamal have already started the shoot whereas Fahadh, whose new Malayalam film “Malik” dropped in the OTT space on Friday, has yet to join the cast.

“Vikram” is said to be a thriller, which was scheduled to go on floors long back but the pandemic stalled shooting schedules.

Uploading the poster featuring close-ups of the three actors, Kamal had captioned: “Only valour should wear the crown ‘I dare again to render before you the best of our talents. Like before, grant us victory!! Vikram.”

Directed and written by “Master” storyteller Lokesh Kanagaraj, the music of “Vikram” will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

The action thriller will mark the third Tamil film for Malayalam star Fahadh after “Velaikkaran” and “Super Deluxe”.

