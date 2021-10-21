Kamal Haasan forays into fashion; to launch ‘House of Khaddar’ in November
Kamal Haasan To Launch ‘House Of Khaddar’ In November In Chicago (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan is leaving no stone unturned to make his foray into the fashion world, a memorable one. ‘House of Khaddar’ aims to put Indian handwoven material and clothing on the global map and it doesn’t get much bigger than a mega launch by Hassan himself in Chicago. They will be launching the first collection in Fall winter 2021. The uber-cool series of clothing is designed by Ms Amritha Ram.

Commenting on the same, Kamal Haasan says, “What we are proud of is that we have chosen a material which made a world political statement for India. Khadi is very closely associated with our history and we take pride in it.”

