Tamil superstar Vijay turns a year older today. And on this special occasion, social media has been flooded with birthday greetings from friends, fans and colleagues. The actor, popularly known as Thalapathy Vijay, has also been in news this week ever since he revealed the first look of his upcoming film “Beast” on Monday.

Actor Dulquer Salmaan took to Twitter to wish him on this special day. He uploaded a poster of “Beast” and wrote: “Wishing Thalapathy Vijay sir a very happy birthday.”

Superstar Mohanlal also took to the micro-blogging site to wish Vijay and wrote, “Happy birthday Dear Vijay.”

Actor Dhanush also poured in wishes for Thalapathy Vijay, writing, “Happy birthday dear @actorvijay sir. Keep the BEAST mode on and keep rocking.”

Actress Hansika Motwane uploaded a picture with Thalapathy Vijay and tweeted: “#Happybirthdaythalapathy. Have a blessed year.”

Actor Fahadh Faasil too wished Vijay on Instagram by uploading a picture of them together.

Renowned filmmaker AR Murgadoss tweeted: “Wishing you a very happy birthday @actorvijay sir. I wish you continue making so many blockbusters, touching so many lives as always.”

The Tamil film Beast is going to be Vijay’s 65th release and is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Apart from Vijay, the film will also star Pooja Hegde, Aparna Das, Shine Tom Chacko, VTV Ganesh, and Yogi Babu. While many details of the film are still not revealed, it is expected to hit theatres next year.

Happy Birthday, Vijay. Keep rocking.

