Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay, who has shied away from politics, seems to have finally changed his decision.

In a move that could have long political ramifications in Tamil Nadu, where superstars have twined with politics, Vijay is honouring three top-rank holders in SSLC and HSC exams from 234 assembly constituencies of Tamil Nadu.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the meeting convened at Chennai, the toppers and their parents were present and the Vijay fan club, Vijay Makkal Iyyakam made all the arrangements for these students and parents to reach from their home towns to Chennai.

Vijay, in his interaction with the students and parents, said that students should tell their parents not to vote by taking money. He said that there were reports that amount as big as Rs 15 crore was spent by political parties in each assembly constituency. He asked as to how these political parties could make up the amount spent for election and added that corruption starts like this.

The young actor who will be seen next in the Logesh Kanaraj movie ‘Leo‘ told students to study well and to spread their wings as per their wishes.

Vijay has been slowly but steadily entering into social life with his fans association serving food to people on May 28, World Hunger Day.

Vijay preferring to honour the toppers of each of the 234 assembly constituencies is a clear indicator of the super star setting his eyes on a long political inning in Tamil Nadu.

Sources in the Vijay Makkal Iyyakam told IANS that the super star has been in touch with several retired bureaucrats, journalists and movie stars to assess their opinion before entering politics.

Vijay had earlier tried to enter politics, but the possibility of Rajanikanth entering the election scenario put a break on Vijay’s ambitions, but now, he is again planning an entry.

In Tamil Nadu, politics and cinema have always been intertwined. The late Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu, C.N. Anndurai, M. Karunanidhi, MGR and Jayalalitha, became political leaders after making a mark in the film industry.

Must Read: KGF’s Yash Spends A Bomb Of 4 Crore To Buy A Swanky ‘Range Rover’ SUV To His Luxurious Car Collection Boosting His Stylish Image!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News