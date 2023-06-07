Actor Siddharth surprised everyone at actor Sharwanand’s wedding by going on stage and singing the song ‘Oy Oy’.

A video of the actor is doing the rounds on social media, where he is seen walking up to the stage and joining the band performing. He is then seen breaking into an impromptu gig as he sings ‘Oy Oy’ from his 2009 Telugu film ‘Oy!’

The actor, who is seen in an all-white suit, receives a thunderous response from the crowd who is seen hooting, whistling and cheering for him as he showcased his vocal prowess.

Siddharth and Sharwanand became good friend after working on the sets of their film ‘Maha Samudram’ last year.

He will next be seen in ‘Takkar’ and ‘Indian 2’, which stars Kamal Haasan.

On the personal front, he is rumoured to be dating actress Aditi Rao Hydari. Aditi was recently seen in the second season of the streaming show ‘Taj’, recently went on a vacation in Rajasthan.

Aditi and Siddharth were seen together flying out of Mumbai on Friday. There have been speculations about Aditi and Siddharth dating each other as they are often spotted together. However, they haven’t confirmed or denied the reports of their dating.

The two actors met while working on the Telugu film ‘Maha Samudram’ in 2021.

