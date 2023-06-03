After her visit to Cannes, Shruti Haasan flew to the UK to resume shooting for her international film, ‘The Eye’. During a visit to a restaurant in London, the actress wowed everyone there with an impromptu gig.
Shruti and her friends along with her partner Santanu Hazarika, decided to let down their hair and visited a popular restaurant Louie’s, for a night out. Whilst listening to their in-house band perform foot-tapping music, Shruti decided to enthral the patrons with an impromptu performance.
Shruti Haasan‘s performance was absolutely spontaneous, and the restaurant’s in-house band played along, making it one memorable evening.
Talking about her impromptu singing, Shruti Haasan said, “It was a lovely evening, and when they asked me to sing, I was glad to. I loved it, and everyone had a fantastic time.”
We are sure that everyone would have loved it!
