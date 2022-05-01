Actress Shraddha Das has hit back at all those who bodyshamed her during her childhood for not being skinny and petite.

The actress, who has made a place for herself in the Tamil, Telugu and Kannada film industries, took to Instagram to make her point.

Shraddha put out a video of her working out and posted pictures of her well toned body and wrote, ” When someone says you can’t do it, do it twice and take pictures.”

The actress also left a post script on the post in which she sarcastically thanked all the people who had body shamed her when she was a child.

She said, “P.S. Thank you to all the people in my childhood and school who body-shamed me for NOT being skinny and petite. My mother taught me to value myself and be proud of the way I am. Own your body! But I love Yoga and Zumba as a part of my lifestyle everyday along with tons of home cooked delicious food!”

The Sandalwood film industry is looking ahead to the release of ‘Superstar’ Kiccha Sudeep‘s ‘Kotigobba 3’. It will be the first big-budget movie to hit the screens after theatres have been allowed 100 per cent audience seating. The promo of the much-awaited movie was released on Thursday.

Sources in the industry say the film is going to provide a much-awaited fresh start to their business, which had been battered by Covid-19 restrictions.

Producer Surappa Babu has stated that the Censor Board has given a U/A certificate for the film and did not suggest a ‘single cut’ or ‘mute’. It is an action entertainer that is going to enthrall the audience, he added.

The film, directed by Shivakarthik, is being released in 350-plus theatres across Karnataka during the Dasara festival in the second week of this month.

Madonna Sebastian, who works primarily in Tamil and Malayalam cinema, is playing the lead role against Sudeep, marking her debut in the Kannada film industry. Shraddha Das, Aftab Shivdasani and Ravishankar are in the other prominent roles.

