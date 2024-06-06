Sharwanand's Manamey Is All Set To Captivate Movie Lovers

Releasing on June 7, 2024, Sharwanand’s upcoming family entertainer, Manamey, has an official runtime of 2 hours and 35 minutes. Directed by the gifted Sriram Adittya, the film has generated significant buzz around its theatrical release.

Unlike his previous ventures, Adittya has infused Manamey with a pleasing mixture of relatives-centric issues, seamlessly merging amusement with real emotion. His skillful development of characters highlights his prowess as a storyteller, ensuring an interesting watch for the audience.

Sharwanand’s New Look

Breaking away from his regular roles, Sharwanand is all ready to amuse the audience with his role in Manamey. In this film, he embodies an unprecedentedly cool demeanor paired with neat comic timing. Meanwhile, Krithi Shetty‘s portrayal of a person distinct from her previous roles, as evident from the trailer, has already earned giant acclaim.The cast also includes Vikram Adittya along with Vennela Kishore, and they add to the charm of the movie.

The fascinating visuals and melodious soundtrack of Manamey guarantees it to be a cinematic masterpiece, with its climax set to take the viewers on an emotional journey. The film also boasts great cinematography and is bound to leave a lasting impression on the audience.

Produced by Ramsey Studios and supplied by People Media Factory, Manamey is about to captivate audiences upon its release. As anticipation builds, Sharwanand‘s fans are eagerly anticipating to witness his stellar performance in the theaters, following the overwhelmingly positive reception to the film’s teaser and trailer. So mark the date and get ready for an unforgettable cinematic journey to enjoy on June 7!

Must Read: Sharmin On Mental Health, Aamir Responds To Sanjeeda, Ram Charan-Upasana Celebrate Pawan Kalyan’s Win – Trending News

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News