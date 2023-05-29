Telugu actor Sharwanand, whose latest release is ‘Oke Oka Jeevitham’, met with a car accident on Sunday. However, he stated that he is “safe and sound” and called the accident “minor.”

The actor took to Twitter and wrote: “There has been news that my car met with an accident this morning. It was a very minor incident.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sharwanand shared that there is nothing to “worry” about. “I am absolutely safe and sound at home with all your love and blessings. There is nothing to worry about. Thank you all for your concern. Have a great Sunday everyone.”

There has been news that my car met with an accident this morning. It was a very minor incident. I am absolutely safe and sound at Home with all your love and blessings. There is nothing to worry about. Thank you all for your concern. Have a great Sunday everyone. — Sharwanand (@ImSharwanand) May 28, 2023

Sharwanand made his acting debut in 2004 with the film ‘Aidho Tareekhu’. He also acted in Prasthanam, Engeyum Eppodhum, Run Raja Run and Malli Malli Idi Rani Roju, Express Raja, Sathamanam Bhavati and Mahanubhavudu.

On the work front, Sharwanand has teamed up with director Sriram Adittya for his upcoming yet-untitled project. The team recently completed a 40-day schedule in London.

Must Read: The India House: Ram Charan Announces His First Production Starring Nikhil Siddhartha – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News