Megastar K. Chiranjeevi said on Sunday that legendary actor and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. T. Rama Rao will live forever in the hearts of people.

On the birth centenary of NTR, Chiranjeevi paid him glowing tributes. The actor took to Twitter to recall the services of NTR, who had floated the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in 1982 on the slogan of Telugu self-respect.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Writing about NTR, Chiranjeevi observed that he was one in crores. “Not 100 years, he will remain forever in our hearts. History will proudly tell his story to the coming generations about him,” Chiranjeevi wrote.

The megastar said NTR was destined to fulfill a purpose. “I will always remember my association with Sri Nandamuri Tarakarama Rao who brought glory to Telugu people,” he added.

It may be recalled that like NTR, Chiranjeevi too had taken a plunge into Andhra Pradesh politics. He had floated Praja Rajyam Party (PRP) in 2008 and was hoping to recreate the magic of NTR. However, his political journey ended in a fiasco.

After failing to make a mark in 2009 elections, Chiranjeevi later merged PRP with the Congress party and became a Rajya Sabha member. He served as a minister in the Congress-led UPA government at the Centre from 2012 to 2014. After the humiliation faced by Congress party in 2014 elections in the aftermath of bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, he distanced himself from politics and once again became active in films.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: Hansika Motwani Slams Reports Of Facing Casting Couch In Tollywood & Saying A Young Hero Would Frequently Ask Her Out On Dates: “Have Not Given This Quote Ever!”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News