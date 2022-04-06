Actress Samantha’s upcoming film ‘Yashoda’, directed by Hari and Harish, will hit screens on August 12 this year, the makers announced on Tuesday.

The film has been bankrolled by producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad for Sridevi Movies.

Making the announcement, producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad said, “Samantha has given a phenomenal performance not just in acting but also in fight sequences of ‘Yashoda’. We’re simultaneously releasing the movie in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam & Hindi on August 12.

“Shoot will be wrapped up by May end. This action thriller has a plot that can pull national level audience to theatres. Finishing a major schedule in a massive set recently, we’re heading to another shoot schedule today in Kodaikanal.”

Besides Samantha, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada, Priyanka Sharma and others are playing major roles.

Music for the film is by Manisharma and dialogues are by Pulagam Chinnarayana and Dr. Challa Bhagyalaxmi.

M. Sukumar is the director of photography for the film, which will have its stunts choreographed by Venkat.

