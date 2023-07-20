Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has bid adieu to the sets of her latest film ‘Citadel’, is now taking some well-deserved time off to recharge her spirits in Coimbatore.

The actress is battling an autoimmune condition called myositis.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Taking to social media, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared some pictures of herself, meditating in all white, among a crowd of Yogis, and wrote: “A while ago, sitting still-without thoughts flooding, without twitching, itching, twisting and turning-seemed almost impossible.”

Check Out :

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu added, “But today, a meditative state is my most powerful source of strength. Of calm. Of connection. And of clarity… who would have thought that something so simple could be so powerful.” She can be seen donning a white Indian wear. She shares pictures instilled with tranquility, serenity and a bunch of yogis can be seen meditating along with her.

As fans eagerly await the release of ‘Kushi’, the excitement surrounding the actress and Vijay Deverakonda‘s on-screen pairing is palpable. The film’s captivating storyline and the chemistry between the two talented actors have already created a buzz in the entertainment industry.

Let us know you think of it and for more such details, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Thalapathy Vijay’s 68th Film Breaks Record Even Before The Shoot Starts By Bagging 12 Crores More Than Leo’s Audio Rights Price?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News