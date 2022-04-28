Samantha, who turned a year older on Thursday, will play a queen in her upcoming film ‘Shakuntalam.’ The producer of the mythological love saga, Neelima Guna, took to social media to wish Samantha a happy birthday.

Neelima Guna shared a stunning image from Gunasekhar’s directorial ‘Shakuntalam,’ writing, “Happy birthday to the ethereal ‘Shakuntala’ from ‘Shakuntalam’!! #MythologyforMillennials”.

Samantha is dressed in a fairy-like white gown and poses in a rock garden surrounded by black swans, creating a stunning frame in the picture released on her birthday.

This is the first time Samantha will be seen in a role based on a mythological character, while the movie also marks the ‘Majili’ actress‘ first pan-India film. The film, directed by Guna Sekhar, will be released soon.

Dev Mohan plays King Dushyant, and Kabir Singh Duhan portrays King Asura. Allu Arha, the youngest daughter of ‘Pushpa’ actor Allu Arjun, will appear in ‘Shakuntalam’ as Prince Bharata.

Samantha, on the other hand, has multiple projects in her kitty, including her multilingual project ‘Yashoda.’

