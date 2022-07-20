Tamil film actress Sakshi Agarwal, who is in the United States on a month-long holiday, seems to be having a blast on her birthday! On Wednesday, which happens to be her birthday, the actress posted a series of pictures of herself in a bikini on social media, and wrote, “Aloha!!!

Having a blast on my birthday in Hawaii! Ennakum, Ennode fans kum happy ah, santhoshama, good health and spirit kude vachikonge God. (God, keep me and my fans happy and in good health and spirit.

“Needless to say, Sakshi‘s sizzling pictures in a bikini have caught the attention of netizens. The actress, who was in Las Vegas a week ago, then went to Lake Tahoe. Sakshi Agarwal has also visited San Francisco and Napa Valley before enjoying her birthday on the Hawaiin islands.

On the work front, Sakshi Agarwal has finished working on ‘The Night’. The actress, who shot to fame after her stint in the television reality show Bigg Boss, also has Prabhu Deva-starrer ‘Bagheera’ and Samuthirakani’s ‘Naan Kadavul Illai’ awaiting release. This apart, she also has ‘Guest’ and a couple of more other untitled projects.

