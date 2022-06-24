Actor, choreographer and filmmaker Raghava Lawrence is starring in Kathiresan’s action thriller ‘Rudhrudu’. The makers on Thursday took to social media to release the first-look poster.

The poster features Raghava Lawrence in a dramatic position and is titled ‘Rudhrudu’ which symbolises the ferocious side of Lord Shiva. The title of the film is appropriately justified as he appears in a violent avatar when he grabs hold of his opponents.

The film is marketed as an action thriller, and its tagline, “Evil is not born, it is created” implies that the protagonist’s violent side shouldn’t be let loose.

Priya Bhavani Shankar is the leading lady opposite Raghava Lawrence, and Sarath Kumar is playing a crucial role. Music is provided by GV Prakash Kumar.

‘Rudhrudu’ is in its final leg of filming, and is expected to be out around Christmas for the theatrical release.

Lyca Productions, one of Tamil cinema’s top production houses, has announced that it is to produce the sequel to director P Vasu’s blockbuster ‘Chandramukhi’, which had Rajinikanth and Nayanthara playing the lead.

Making the announcement on Twitter, Lyca said, “Elated to announce our next big project ‘Chandramukhi 2’! Starring Raghava Lawrence and Vaigaipuyal Vadivelu. Directed by P Vasu. Music by M M Keeravaani and cinematography by R D Rajasekar. Art by Thotta Tharani.”

Raghava Lawrence too reacted to the announcement.

He said, “I’m elated to announce my next project ‘Chandramukhi 2’. I’m extremely happy to work with Vadivelu Anna again.

