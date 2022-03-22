The team of magnum opus RRR including Jr NTR, Ram Charan and SS Rajamouli visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar to seek blessings for their movie ahead of its release.

After Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Dubai, the pan-India cast of RRR including director Rajamouli, and actors NTR and Ram Charan also visited Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Statue of Unity in Baroda.

From Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Baroda, Delhi, Amritsar, Jaipur, Kolkatta and Varanasi to Dubai, the makers have chalked out an extensive promotional plan wherein they will be visiting the major potential markets of the country for the film promotions from March 18-22.

RRR includes a star-studded line-up besides lead actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris will be seen in pivotal roles while Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody join in supporting roles.

Jayanti Lal Gada of PEN Studios has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and has also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film in the North Territory.

The Telugu-language period action drama film is produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments. RRR is releasing on 25th March 2022.

