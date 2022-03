Filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s much-hyped pan-India film ‘RRR’ has introduced a Snapchat filter featuring the film’s title as part of its second promotional phase.

As part of their online promotions, the producers of ‘RRR’ have also launched a new Snapchat filter, which reads, ‘maRRRch is here’. A filter indicates that ‘RRR’s’ release month has arrived.

The movie’s Twitter handle posted, “How many of you use @Snapchat?”, subtly nudging their followers to start using the fun filter on Snapchat.

It is also reported that the team will start interacting with the media, so as to keep up the existing hype around the movie’s release.

MaRRRching towards the 25th!! 🐎🏍 #RRRMovie Click a snap and slide for ‘MARRRCH IS HERE’ sticker on Snapchat across India🇮🇳 Share it to your streak partners and post your snaps on your walls with #MaRRRchIsHere 🔥🌊 Official Page – https://t.co/XEbPumhUX3 pic.twitter.com/1godorVAqt — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) March 1, 2022

Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, Alia Bhatt, Rajamouli and others will participate in the promotions, which are being planned on a grand scale.

Helmed by India’s most happening director SS Rajamouli, ‘RRR’ is slated for its release on March 25.

Promising to take the audiences back a hundred years into the lives of Indian revolutionaries, Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem, the multilingual magnum opus is gearing up for its grand release globally.

‘RRR’ features an ensemble cast of Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson. MM Keeravani is the music composer for this upcoming fictional drama.

