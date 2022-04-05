S.S. Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ is creating multiple records at the global box office.

M.M. Keeravani, the man behind the soulful music in ‘RRR‘, who thanked everyone for making his music a hit, also promised to release the original soundtrack as soon as possible.

The background score composed by MM Keeravani has played a major role in the success of the magnum opus ‘RRR’. Buoyed by the grand success, the composer has revealed something interesting about the release of the OST (original soundtrack).

Keeravani, who took to his Twitter profile, said that he will release the OST in less than a month. He also hinted that the OST will also include the most-liked folk song, ‘Komma Uyyala’ from the Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer.

Keeravani’s tweet reads, “Thank You for all the appreciation for RRRBGM. This time I won’t let it be late. OST will be out in less than a month. That includes the full song by Malli at her village.”

