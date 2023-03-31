National crush Rashmika Mandanna has set the internet on fire with her electrifying performance at the opening ceremony of IPL 2023. The way her performance at the opening ceremony of TATA IPL has taken over our minds is simply impact full. She was energetic, vivacious and full of charm, which is why netizens are showering her with love and praises.

The actress shook a leg on her blockbuster songs, ‘Srivalli’ and ‘Saami Saami’. She also gave a solid performance on ‘Naatu Naatu’, which also marks the song’s first live performance after the Oscars’ win!

Taking to social media, netizens hailed Rashmika for an impactfull performance. Checkout:

A fan wrote “#NaatuNaatu @iamRashmika😍 stage performance at opening cermony of Tata IPL 2023🔥”

Another wrote “ Beautiful #RashmikaMandanna performing in IPL 2023 opening ceremony.”

A fan wrote “Beautiful #RashmikaMandanna performing in IPL 2023 opening ceremony.

A writes “@iamRashmika

You stolen my heart lilly

Energitic and killing performance reyy”

A writes “Her energy was 🔥🔥”

A fan said “🤩Electrifying ⚡ performance by @iamRashmika at the #IPL2023OpeningCeremony lighted up the stage with her charm and talent. 🌟🎉 “

Rashmika Mandanna has treated her fans with numerous amount of dance performances on her blockbuster songs Srivalli, and Saami Saami amongst many others. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be seen in Animal along with Ranbir Kapoor and Pushpa: The Rule along with Allu Arjun.

