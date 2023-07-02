Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the leading actresses in the South film industry. She is also some of the few actresses who have also worked in Bollywood. Now the actress is sharing her experience working in both industries. She highlighted how superstars like Chiranjeevi, Rajinikanth, Ram Charan and others behaved with her.

The Lust Story actress mentioned that South actors are well brought up and are respectful. She also revealed how Chiranjeevi once expressed his belief that she would become a star in the future. She also recounted a pleasant surprise she received from superstar Rajinikanth during one of their early collaborations.

During a conversation with Barkha Dutt on Mojo Story, Tamannaah Bhatia said, “Chiranjeevi was one of my first people who told me, ‘You are going to become a star.’ This was when I was working with Ram Charan, and I hadn’t made it yet.”

Tamannaah Bhatia then went on to reveal how men are considerate of female actors on sets, “I’ve seen Ram Charan or even (Naga) Chaitanya, Nagarjuna sir’s son, I feel like they’ve all brought up their boys so gracefully. They are so well-behaved, so cultured, so respectful. I mean, chivalry is rare in the world in general and sometimes even less so in our country. But I do feel like with a few men that I have worked with there, they’re so chivalrous. Making sure that the woman on the set is comfortable, Chiranjeevi sir being one of them.”

Bhatia asserted that Rajnikanth surprised her by buying her a book just one day after they started working together. She said, “Rajini sir really surprised me because I worked with him for one day, and he thought about me and bought me a book. It’s not like I have known him before. I realised these superstars are not just superstars like that. It’s because they’re actually treating humans like humans. I think there’s too much emphasis on gender and this and that, but we don’t treat each other like humans, even in our crews. I find it really hard when I see people not treating their staff properly.”

Next up for Tamannaah Bhatia is Jailer, starring Rajinikanth. Nelson Dilipkumar is the director of the film. Also, she will star alongside Chiranjeevi in the upcoming film Bholaa Shankar.

