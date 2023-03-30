Fans of RRR actor Ram Charan made his birthday quite grand. It was celebrated all across the globe. From airplane displays, blood donation drives to live concerts, a lot was done to celebrate his big day. Scroll below to read the details!

There are videos, and then there are viral videos of this kind. Fans from across the world took to the streets, created chants, organised concerts, conducted airplane displays, organised blood donation drives garlanded posters of Global Star Ram Charan.

In a truly overwhelming display of love, affection for Ram Charan, who has impressed the world with his sheer talent, humility, style game, and more. The videos have been trending on social media, a record in itself! All the notable events were taking place in India, USA, Japan simultaneously.

After a whirlwind of a week, right from the pre bday celebrations on the sets of RC 15 now titled as game changer, to the concert with thousands of fans in a live audience, to the first party that brought the entire film industry after the mammoth Oscar win under one roof, a suave looking Ram Charan was then seen jetting off from Hyderabad airport with his wife, Upasana, and cute doggie Rhyme yesterday.

On the work front, Ram Charan will be next seen in RC 15 which will also star Kiara Advani in a pivotal role.

