From 1st to 6th December the fifth anniversary of the Indian Film Festival will be held in 24 Russian cities, organized by the film company Indian Films together with the Indian National Cultural Centre «SITA», with the support of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation and the Embassy of India in Russia. Screenings will be held in the national cinema network Cinema Park in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi and other cities.

The program features 6 hits of Indian cinema, including Karan Johar‘s drama My Name Is Khan and one of the most beloved musical melodrama film in Russia Disco Dancer. The opening film of the festival will be an action-adventure “Pushpa: The Rise” written and directed by Sukumar Bandreddi.

The opening ceremony of the Indian Film Festival will be held on December 1st at the Oceania shopping centre in Moscow. The film Pushpa: The Rise will be personally presented by the authors of the film and the performers of the main roles: Mega-star and winner of many professional awards actor Allu Arjun, top model and actress Rashmika Mandanna, director and screenwriter Sukumar Banreddi and producer Ravi Sankar. A bright cultural and entertainment program will be held before the screening of the film.

The opening ceremony, Alla Duhova, the founder and director of the TODES ballet, staged an enchanting choreography to the soundtrack from the film «Pushpa: The Rise». The audience will see the traditional ritual of lighting a lamp.

On December 3rd, All cast & crew member of “Pushpa: The Rise “will attend the screening of the film in St. Petersburg, in the shopping center “Galeria”.

The festival includes other popular Indian films:

Pushpa: The Rise (directed by Sukumar Banreddi, 2021)

My Name Is Khan (directed by Karan Johar, 2010)

Disco Dancer (directed by Babbar Subhash, 1982)

RRR: Rise Roar Revolt (directed by S.S. Rajamouli, 2022)

Dangal (directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, 2016)

War (directed by Siddharth Anand, 2019)

