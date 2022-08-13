Rashmika Mandanna has become a national crush after essaying the role of Srivalli in ‘Pushpa – The Rise’.

Advertisement

Apart from bringing audiences back to cinemas after the pandemic, the Allu Arjun-starrer has spawned a massive fan following for lead actor Rashmika, who has been going places ever since. And now, she’s getting noticed in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

The actress recently took to her social media to give a shout-out to LA’s Bala Brothes, who had posted a cover of the superhit track ‘Srivalli’ from ‘Pushpa – The Rise‘ on their social media handle.

The twins from Singapore, who are trained in Carnatic music and have graduated from the prestigious Berklee College in Boston, were seen singing the song against the backdrop of the Los Angeles sky.

Rashmika Mandanna was quick to respond. Tagging the artistes, the actress wrote: “Love it @thebalaboys!!”

Rashmika’s ‘Srivalli’ character has created a whole new fan base for her. After the release of the song, in fact, the actress became better-known across the country as ‘Srivalli’.

On the work front, apart from ‘Goodbye’, also featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupa, the crime drama ‘Animal’ with Ranbir Kapoor, the ‘Pushpa’ sequel, apart from ‘Mission Majnu’, opposite Sidharth Malhotra, and ‘Varisu’ with Vijay Thalapatty.

A busy lineup that should keep her in the news well into 2023.

Must Read: Dulquer Salmaan’s Sita Ramam Releases In UAE Today After Undergoing Re-Censoring

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram