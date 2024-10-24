There remains massive anticipation around Pushpa 2, which is achieving milestones even before its big release. Starring Allu Arjun in the leading role, the film was earlier scheduled to release on December 6, 2024. But there’s good news! Sukumar and the team are arriving with their action thriller a day earlier. Scroll down to learn all about the updated release date!

There were a lot of rumors surrounding the production of Pushpa: The Rule. Gossip mill initially claimed that the makers may not be able to achieve the December 6, 2024 deadline because of multiple delays. Sukumar was reportedly working on some reshoots. That’s not it; reports also claimed that Allu Arjun was unhappy and in a rift with the director about the same.

The makers quashed all the rumors some days ago when they announced the first half had been locked and finalized. They also confirmed that the post-production work was on track, and there will be no changes to the release date. Well, there have been changes, but only for our good. Allu Arjun is now coming with Pushpa 2 on December 5, 2024.

The producers announced the same during a grand event with distributors in Hyderabad. It was also shared on their official Instagram handle with the caption, “The celebrations begin a day earlier 🥳 The fireworks at the box office will set off a day earlier 🔥 The records will be hunted down a day earlier 💥 Pushpa Raj’s Rule will begin a day earlier ❤‍🔥 The Biggest Indian Film #Pushpa2TheRule GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON 5th DECEMBER, 2024. #Pushpa2TheRuleOnDec5th”

A new poster featuring Allu Arjun has also been unveiled. Take a look at it below:

Pushpa 2 Pre-Release Business

Pushpa: The Rule has reportedly minted 1000 crores+ from the theatrical and non-theatrical rights. The makers have sold the theatrical rights alone for a whopping 400+ crores in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh alone. Combined with a staggering sum for digital, music, and satellite rights, the overall total has come to around 1085 crores.

Are you excited to watch Pushpa 2: The Rule on December 5, 2024?

Starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, the film is directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, with music by T-Series.

