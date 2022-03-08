Puneeth Rajkumar Gets A Huge Screen Court Of 4000 For His Last 'James'

Late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar’s last film ‘James’ is all set to hit as many as 4,000 screens across the country on March 17, on his birth anniversary.

The film, which got a U/A certificate from the Censor Board of Film Certification, will be released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam languages. In Karnataka alone, the movie will be released in more than 400 theatres.

The motion picture, teaser and songs of the flick were an instant hit and crores of his fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the movie.

Puneeth Rajkumar died on October 29, 2021 after suffering a massive heart attack. He is survived by wife Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar and two daughters. Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar is presently involved in production activity.

In the movie, Puneeth is essaying role of a manager in a security company. The military outfit of Puneeth is loved by one and all in the teaser.

The philanthropic activities of Puneeth, which came to light after his death, have given him a larger-than-life image and people across the country have developed a special feeling towards him.

Priya Anand is playing the lead role against Puneeth Rajkumar.

South Indian actor Sarath Kumar, Srikanth Aditya Menon, comedian Sadhu Kokila, Anu Prabhakar are playing major roles in the film. The movie is directed by Chetan Kumar and produced by Kishore Pathikonda. Shivarajkumar, elder brother of Puneeth has dubbed for his brother.

