Malavika Mohanan will play the leading lady opposite Prabhas in his next biggie. Hinting at the same, the actress has reacted to the news.

In her latest interaction with Tamil media, Malayalam actress Malavika almost confirmed her collaboration with Prabhas in his next.

“For a while now, talks about my possible collaboration for a Telugu project have been making rounds. I am on board for this really big Telugu movie. I cannot reveal anything at this point in time, but the project will commence soon,” Malavika Mohanan said.

It is almost confirmed that Prabhas and Maruthi’s forthcoming project, which is tentatively titled ‘Raja Deluxe’ will get on the floors soon.

The makers will soon make an official announcement regarding the same.

‘Uppena’ fame Krithi Shetty will play another important role in the movie as well. It is reported that ‘Raja Deluxe’ will be produced by ‘RRR’ producer, DVV Danayya.

Director Karthick Naren’s much-awaited action entertainer ‘Maaran’, featuring Dhanush and Malavika Mohanan in the lead, is to release on Disney+ Hotstar on March 11.

On Monday, a trailer of the film was unveiled by fans and audiences on Twitter through a feature called ‘Twitter Unlock’. The makers claim that this is the first-ever Tamil film to adopt the feature.

Choosing to depart from the norm of celebrities releasing the trailers, the team chose to make fans and audiences into celebrities and had them unveil the trailer by ‘Twitter Unlock’.

The trailer is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar YouTube channel as well.

