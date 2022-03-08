Rashmika Mandanna and Sharwnanad’s recent theatrical release ‘Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu’ will soon get released on the OTT platform.

Billed to be a family drama, the film hit the marquee on March 4 and opened to good reports.

So, the makers of Rashmika Mandanna and Sharwnanad starrer Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu, seem to have decided to release the movie online, and reports suggest SonyLIV will gear up for the premiere soon.

Normally, the OTT release for any movie is planned only after four weeks of its theatrical release. Keeping this constraint in consideration, it is believed that Rashmika Mandanna and Sharwnanad’s ‘Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu’ will be available from the first week of April.

However, this is just a tentative OTT release plan for now and official communication to this effect will be made in the due course.

With biggies like ‘Radhe Shyam’ and ‘RRR’ lined up for theatrical release in March, it is nearly impossible for the makers of ‘Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu’ to keep hold of theatres in the twin Telugu states.

‘Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu’ stars Sharwanand, Rashmika Mandanna, Khushbu, Radhika Sarathkumar, Urvashi, and others in lead roles.

