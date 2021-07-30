Advertisement

Telugu actor Prabhas shot to fame after his appearance in the 2015 film Baahubali: The Beginning and the sequel Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. The film was made on a budget of ₹180 crores (US$25 million) which became one of the most expensive films of the time. Now the actor is all set to break the record.

The Saaho actor has now joined hands with Bollywood Legend Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone for visionary director Nag Ashwin’s ProjectK. The film is bankrolled by production house Vyjayanthi Movies. The film is expected to create an epic cinematic experience for all movie lovers.

As per the Bollywood Hungama report, Prabhas will be making the film Project K on the budget of Rs 400 crore. The 41-year-old superstar, who had given 4-5 years of his career to SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali franchise, will be dedicating 200 days for Nag Ashwin’s film. Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone also agreed to give the majority of dates for the movie.

The film recently went on floors in Hyderabad. On the occasion of Guru Purnima, actor Prabhas gave a clap for Big B’s scene. Apart from this, the Telugu superstar will be next seen in Radha Krishna Kumar’s Radhe Shyam opposite Pooja Hegde. He will also be seen in Om Raut’ Adipurush with Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh. Prashanth Neel’s Salaar alongside Shruti Haasan.

For the unversed, Nag Ashwin is well known for helming biopic of the legendary actress Savitri. The film bagged multiple National Awards. The film is touted to first of its kind story for this project that has captured the imagination of India’s powerhouse acting talents from the word go and prompted them to join forces.

So what do you think about Prabhas’ Project K? Let us know in the comments.

