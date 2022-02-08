Thalapathy Vijay is all geared up for his upcoming blockbuster actioner, Beast, which arrives in April. Yesterday, a song promo of the film was unveiled with the release date of the full song. Today, one exciting update has come out and it’s related to his reunion with Atlee.

In the past, Vijay and Atlee have worked together on three biggies- Theri, Mersal, and Bigil. Fans have always loved the duo working together, and now, they are all set to come together for the third time. Yes, you read that right! Not much but some basic interesting details of the project are out.

As per Pinkvilla’s report, a source close to the development says, “It was about time for the Vijay and Atlee combo to return. After three successful collaborations, their fourth will be yet another action-packed entertainer. In the pandemic, Atlee has locked the basic premise of this film and is gearing up to take it on floors once he completes his work on Shah Rukh Khan’s next.”

Thalapathy Vijay’s next with Atlee, i.e. his 68th film, will begin next year once both Vijay and the director are done with their ongoing projects. Fans will have to wait for over a year for their 4th reunion!

“The Shah Rukh Khan film will be shot at regular intervals from April to November. After that, Atlee will switch to post-production of the same to get the final print-ready by March/April 2023. Once that’s done, he begins prep work on his next with Thalapathy Vijay, which kicks off by mid of next year,” the source adds.

Meanwhile, Vijay’s Beast is scheduled to release on 14th April 2022, clashing with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Yash’s KGF Chapter 2.

