Thalapathy Vijay fans, gear up! Those who were waiting for the film eagerly, there’s big news for you as one major update is on its way. By the evening, we’ll be getting something exciting to know about the upcoming action thriller. But we’re wondering, what it could be?

Sun Pictures took to their official Twitter handle and wrote, “Beast Mode On #BeastUpdate Today @ 6 PM.” The tweet has been made just a couple of hours ago, however, fans are in confusion about what to expect. Some are thinking it to be a teaser date announcement, while others are thinking it to be a trailer announcement.

However, as per some rumours, it’s not either teaser or trailer announcement, but there are high chances that Beast postponement is on its way. As we all know, the film is scheduled to release on 14th April 2022, entering into a clash with Yash‘s KGF Chapter 2 and Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha.

As all of the three films are big-ticket and highly awaited releases, avoiding such a mega clash makes totally sense. So, either of the films is expected to take a step back and avoid facing a huge dent at the box office. So, will Beast be the one to avert the clash? Let’s see at 6 pm today.

Meanwhile, speaking more about Beast, the film stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead. It is helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar. If the recent reports are to be believed, Thalapathy Vijay has charged a whopping amount of 100 crores as his fees. The amount is said to be more than half of the film’s overall budget.

