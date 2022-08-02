Showering praises on actor Jayaram, with whom he worked on director Mani Ratnam’s eagerly awaited magnum opus, ‘Ponniyin Selvan’, actor Karthi said that only Jayaram could be called an actor while Jayam Ravi and he were only at the ‘a’ of acting.

Advertisement

At an event where the first single of the film was recently launched, Karthi said, “Making this film was such an enterprising experience. Jayam Ravi, Jayaram sir and I were the only ones who have been together for the longest time for this film.

Advertisement

“It is a blessing to work with someone like Jayaram sir. Ravi and I would tell this to each other often. ‘Only he (Jayaram) is an actor and we are just at the ‘a’ of acting.’ Such a talent!”

“I won’t disclose the secrets but here is an interesting fact. The character Jayaram sir plays on screen — Nambi — is five-and-a-half feet in height. But Jayaram sir is six-and-a-half feet. To bring down his height to five-and-a-half feet, he has done something unimaginable in this film.”

Turning to Jayaram, Karthi said, “We are blessed sir.”

The first part of the two-part film, which is based on the classic novel ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ by legendary writer Kalki, releases on September 30 this year.

Actor Jayam Ravi, who plays the titular role of ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ (also known as prince Arun Mozhi Varman) in director Mani Ratnam’s upcoming magnum opus, ‘Ponniyin Selvan’, has said that it was actor Karthi, who plays the pivotal character of Vanthiya Thevan in the film, who motivated him to learn horse riding for the film.

Addressing a huge crowd that had gathered at the Express Avenue mall in the city where the first single track of the film, ‘Ponni Nadhi‘, was launched on Sunday evening, Jayam Ravi said: “They would wake us up at 3 in the morning to train on horses.”

The actor, however, disclosed that he was scared of horses. “It was Karthi who would motivated me to train with the horses, saying, ‘Come Machi, we can handle this. He was the one who helped me and gave me confidence. It is very difficult to find such a person.”

Must Read: ‘Sita Ramam’ Designer Opens Up On Getting 1965-Vintage Clothes Right For Dulquer Salmaan & Mrunal Thakur

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram