Indian Cinema has been flourishing with great content from stars across the country. With the release of PS-1, the audiences were left in awe of Mani Ratnam’s proficiency. Now audiences are all excited to unravel the magnum opus sequel PS-2.

What’s interesting are the voices behind the Hindi rendition of this masterwork. Most commonly, makers use voiceover artists for dubbing, but for Ponniyin Selvan, the team got esteemed Bollywood actors to provide voices for the main characters.

Here’s a look at the Hindi film industry actors lending their voices to the Ponniyin Selvan franchise.

Aditi Rao Hydari for Trisha, as Kundavai:

Aditi Rao Hydari has a huge fan base for her stellar performance, beautiful looks and melodious voice. Her fans were mesmerised to hear the actress as Kundavai originally played by Trisha in the film.

Ranvir Shorey for Karthi, as Vanthiyathevan:

Being a former VJ, Ranvir Shorey always has a strong command over his voice. His acting range brought to life the complexity of the jovial yet dutiful Vanthiyathevan. Ranvir’s voice as Karthi’s character Vanthiyathevan suited him so much that many believed it was Karthi’s voice.

Rajesh Khattar for Vikram, as Aditya Karikalan:

Rajesh Khattar is a popular actor and voice-over artist. He has lent his voice to many Hollywood artists. He was the official Hindi Voice of MCU’s Tony Star/ ‘Iron Man’ played by Robert Downey Jr. Now, Rajesh has lent his voice to one of the male leads on the PS films, Aditya Karikalan played by Chiyaan Vikram.

Avinash Tiwary for Jayam Ravi, as Ponniyin Selvan:

Starting as a theatre artist Avinash Tiwary has come a long way. From starring opposite Amitabh Bachchan in the TV series ‘Yudh’ to being the voice of Ponniyin Selvan, the Prince of the Chola Empire played by Jayam Ravi in the films.

Manoj Joshi for Jayaram, as Nambi:

With decades of experience in the film fraternity, the renowned actor Manoj Joshi translated the quirky body language and humour of Nambi with ease through his performance. Audiences have always showered love on him for all his characters, now this Padma Shri Awardee lends his voice to Jayaram who’s playing Azhwarkaddiyan Nambi, the Spy of Anirudh Brahmmarayar in the film, receiving much praise for his performance in PS 1.

Dayashankar Pandey for Kishore, as Ravidas:

This distinguished film, television and theatre actor took on a new challenge of voice-acting for the PS franchise. He effortlessly played the role of the menacing Pandya assassin Ravidas, played by Kishore originally.

Subaskaran’s Lyca Productions presents PS-2. Jointly Produced by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions, Directed by Mani Ratnam, and Music Composed by AR Rahman. PS-2 is slated for a worldwide release on 28th April 2023, in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

