Ponniyin Selvan: 18 Artisans Hand-Crafted Jewels For Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Character!

It took 18 talented craftsmen to turn into reality the designs of three gifted designers who were assigned the task of designing jewellery for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s character Nandini, the Queen of Pazhuvoor, in director Mani Ratnam’s much-awaited magnum opus, ‘Ponniyin Selvan’.

Only recently, the unit of the film chose to release the first look of Queen Nandini, played by Aishwarya Rai in the film.

The jewellery sported by the character Nandini in the film is handcrafted and has been recreated to give audiences the impression that they were from the Chola era.

The jewellery, designed by Kishandas and Co of Hyderabad, involved three artisans/jewellery designers while the making took around six months for the total process from inspiration, to studying history, to character specification and had 18 craftsmen working on it.

What Nandini is wearing consists of authentic art forms which include necklaces made in traditional Kundan setting and a wide range of accessories including vanki, rings and jhumkas set in uncut and precious gems which include emeralds, rubies and yellow sapphires.

“It is a dream collaboration to translate legendary filmmaker Mani Ratnam sir’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan‘ vision, and a great canvas to showcase our craftsmanship and exquisite detail to handcrafting traditional Indian jewellery,” says Pratiksha Prashant, spokesperson of Kishandas and Co.

