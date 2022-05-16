While man of the masses NTR Jr leads a pan-India revolution in theatres with SS Rajamouli’s RRR, he tops the ‘Most Popular Male Stars (Telugu)’, a list curated by Ormax Stars India Loves. The RRR superstar beats the biggest superstars of the South including Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, Pawan Kalyan, Nani, Vijay Deverakonda, Cheeranjeevi and Ravi Teja.

Not long ago, an interesting viral snap had been doing rounds on social media. It is a picture of the Telangana board exam question paper that contains a question related to NTR Jr’s role as Komaram Bheemudo, who was a tribal freedom fighter in the SS Rajamouli‘s directorial. The film’s promotional campaign witnessed the fandom of Tarak and its resounding success has underlined Tarak’s star power.

Such has been the tremendous impact of his performance as Bheem that it has inspired people, fan art and pop culture worldwide. Not only the audience, but celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Vidyut Jammwal and Deepika Padukone have also publicly voiced their admiration for him. He has been lauded by the veteran writer of RRR, KV Vijayendra Prasad, actor Kota Srinivasa Rao and the maverick S S Rajamouli, the director of the film himself.

Jr NTR’s upcoming projects include NTR30 directed by Janatha Garage director Koratala Siva and NTR31 directed by KGF director Prashanth Neel. Both the upcoming movies have been trending like wildfire on social media and netizens are excited about the magic the superstar will brew with the two celebrated directors.

