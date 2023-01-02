Nayana Suryan, an aspiring director was found dead at her rented home three years ago. The case was dismissed as a suicide, but her friends strongly disagree and insist on reopening the case for a fresh probe.

The 28-year-old filmmaker of was a close aide of award-winning director Lenin Rajendran who passed away on January 14, 2019.

The death of Nayana Suryan was a shock for her and when she was found dead on February 24, 2019, the general impression was that she was deeply sad because of the passing away of her mentor.

Her friends, however, were not willing to take that explanation and pointed out that the autopsy report says that there were injuries to her abdomen; hence they are demanding a fresh probe into Nayana Suryan’s case. A fresh probe into the case will begin soon as friends and family have demanded the same.

Nayana Suryan had worked in films Rajendran besides her own and had done several advertisements also, in addition to directing stage shows here and abroad.

