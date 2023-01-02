In the New Year gift to his fans, Tollywood’s ‘Natural Star’ Nani on Sunday unveiled his 30th movie. He has collaborated with Vyra Entertainments for the movie which will have Mrunal Thakur in the female lead.

To be produced by Mohan Cherukuri (CVM), Dr Vijender Reddy Teegala, and Murthy K.S., the yet-to-be-titled movie will be directed by Shouryuv, who will make his debut.

The makers on New Year released a video, unveiling the world of #Nani30. The video shows Nani sitting on top of a building and clicking photos while discussing with his on-screen daughter about his next project. Nani says he will be shaving his beard as well as his moustache, which he grew for ‘Dasara’.

The video gives the impression that the movie will be an emotional family entertainer with a different concept and father-daughter bonding is going to be the USP. The makers announced film’s main technicians including the director.

Debutant Shouryuv will be wielding the megaphone for the first time. Mrunal Thakur who made a grand debut in Telugu with Sita Ramam will be playing the heroine. The movie will have some young and talented technicians taking care of different crafts.

Sanu John Varughese ISC will be cranking the camera and this will be his third movie with Nani, after Jersey and Shyam Singha Roy. The cinematographer captured the emotions persuasively. Popular Malayalam composer Hesham Abdul Wahab of Hridayam fame scores the music and his background score for the video is very pleasant and sets the right mood.

Praveen Anthony is the editor and Jothish Shankar is the production designer, while Satish EVV is the executive producer along with creative producer Bhanu Dheeraj Rayudu.

