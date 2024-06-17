For more than two decades, Tamil star Nakkhul Jaidev Betarrbet has entertained fans with his versatile talents. Nakkhul, the younger brother of South Indian actress Devyani, made his acting debut in the 2003 film Boys, where he won over audiences with his comic timing.

Despite starting his career at the age of 18, he rose to prominence following his performance in the 2008 film Kadhalil Vizhunthen. Nakkhul impressed moviegoers with his singing debut in Anniyan in 2005, singing songs like “Kadhal Yaanai” and “Love Elephentla.” As Nakkhul approaches 40, let us celebrate his best films and look forward to his upcoming projects.

KADHALIL VIZHUNTHEN (2008)

The audience loved the film, which featured a heartwarming love story and amazing music by Vijay. Prasath directed Nakkhul’s second film, which was a romantic action thriller. Nakkhul played Sabhapathy, a football fanatic, which is regarded as one of his best roles. The film’s popularity stemmed from its mix of romance and action, as well as Nakkhul’s performance.

NAAN RAJAVAGA POGIREN (2013)

This ‘masala’ film in Tamil, directed by Prithvi Rajkumar, emphasizes themes of love, friendship, and social consciousness. Raja was portrayed by Nakkhul to great acclaim. In the movie, Dhanush and Chandini Tamilarasan also make appearances.

VALLINAM (2014)

Directed by Arivazhagan, this National Award-winning Tamil sports drama stars Nakkhul as Krishna, a college student preparing for a national basketball championship. The picture offers both enjoyment and a strong social message. In addition to Nakkhul, the film stars Mrudhula Bhaskar and Atul Kulkarni.

SEI (2018)

We last saw Nakkhul Jaidev Betarrbet in the film Sei (2018). He plays Saravedi Saravanan, an ambitious actor with lofty ambitions, in this comedy-action film. In the film, Prakash Raj portrays a police officer. Under Vignesh Raghavan’s direction, the story takes an exciting turn when Nakkhul’s character discovers a network of people traffickers. The story’s twists and turns, which combine humor and action, keep you engaged. Sei effectively demonstrates Nakkhul’s versatility as an actor. You’ll have to watch the movie to find out how the plot unfolds!

MAASILAMANI (2009)

With its phenomenal box office success, this Tamil action comedy film solidified the actor’s status as a legitimate star once more. The lead duo of Nakkhul and Sunaina was utterly adored by the audience. The performer portrayed Maasilamani, the title character, an orphan who develops feelings for a dancer.

