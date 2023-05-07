Naga Chaitanya opens up about his divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu for the first time, recently while interacting with the media recently. The actors separated in 2021 and their divorce was finalised last year.

Speaking to a leading portal, Naga Chaitanya said that he and Samantha have moved on in their lives. Commenting on, what makes media speculations worse, Chaitanya said, “It is only when the media speculates that things get awkward between us. In the public eye, that mutual respect is taken away. That’s what I feel bad about. And you do what is worse? They bring in a third party, someone who is not connected to my past to create headlines out of that. It’s very disrespectful to the third party whom they are unnecessarily involving with my past.”

Naga Chaitanya was married to the Kushi star for almost four years before they announced their separation in 2021. While Chaitanya and Sam have been tight-lipped about the reason behind their split, the actor confirmed that the divorce came through last year and they’ve been legally single for a year now.

On the work front, he will soon be seen in Custody.

