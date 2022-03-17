Malayalam films ‘Salute’ and ‘Puzhu’ are taking a direct to digital route. While ‘Salute’ is an investigative drama starring Dulquer Salman, ‘Puzhu’ is a crime thriller which stars Dulquer’s father and superstar Mammootty.

Both the films will be launching directly on SonyLIV although their release dates are yet to be announced.

‘Salute’ is a grounded procedural drama, where Dulquer will be seen essaying the role of a cop, Aravind Karunkaran. The film follows a non-linear narrative as it cuts between the past and the present-day scenario, where, a once committed and fiery sub inspector, Salmaan has been reduced to a disgraced cop, aching for a shot at redemption.

Talking about the film, Dulquer Salmaan said, “It was a great experience working on ‘Salute’. I have always been drawn to roles which push me beyond my comfort zone and challenge me as an actor.”

Directed by Rosshan Andrews, ‘Salute’ marks the Malayalam debut of Bollywood actress Diana Penty and it will also star Manoj K Jayan in a pivotal role. The film produced by Wayfarer Films, is written by the writer-duo of Bobby and Sanjay.

“Bobby and Sanjay have done a remarkable job with the script. It is an intriguing and taut thriller with the characters going through various emotional conflicts and bearing the consequences of their actions. I have always admired Rosshan Andrews’ craft, and it was an honour to work with him. This is very different than the other films I have done so far, and I cannot wait for the audiences to watch it”, Dulquer added.

‘Puzhu’, on the other hand, is an intense family thriller, which presents Mammootty in a grey shade.

Mammootty spoke about the film as he said, “The story of Puzhu excited me the most. As an actor, it has always been my aim to keep reinventing myself, and to take up newer, more exciting projects. Puzhu marks another step in that direction.”

“We tried to tell a story that we believed in and put our hearts into. Hope the viewers like what they see”, the senior actor added.

The film promises to be a gripping thriller around a father and son and the underlying family dynamics and trust issues that follow. Dulquer will also be producing ‘Puzhu’ under his banner along with S George’s Cyn Cyl Celluloid. Helmed by debutante director Ratheena PT, the film will also star Parvathy Thiruvothu in the lead.

